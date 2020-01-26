Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.80.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.