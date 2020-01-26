Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $8,627.09 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $22,872.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $8,627.09 or 1.00640556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051914 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00073422 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038667 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

