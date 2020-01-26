Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.28.

WYNN stock traded down $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $134.75. 3,988,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,696. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

