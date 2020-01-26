XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

