Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives $40.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. 2,243,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,378. Xerox has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.