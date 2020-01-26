Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives $40.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.
A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of XRX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. 2,243,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,378. Xerox has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
