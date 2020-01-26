Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. 2,106,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,957. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,365 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,541,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,528,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

