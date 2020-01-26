YEE (YEE) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin and ABCC. Over the last week, YEE has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $69,774.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DEx.top, FCoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

