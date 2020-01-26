Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from strong advertising revenue growth. Increasing Paying advertising locations is a key driver. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.12. 470,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,389. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.