Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

