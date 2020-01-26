Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 345,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,510. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,198 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

