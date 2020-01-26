Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.53. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPR. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

