Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce sales of $37.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.56 million to $37.60 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $30.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $133.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $135.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $160.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPS. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 1,313,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,821. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

