Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.42.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.41. 2,117,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hess has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hess by 120.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

