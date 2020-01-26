Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.04). US Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

USX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

USX stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.54. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823. 34.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 56.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.