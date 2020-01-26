Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.26. Adobe reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $351.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.09. Adobe has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $354.28. The company has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,112,000 after buying an additional 154,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

