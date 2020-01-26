Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to report $13.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.08 billion and the highest is $13.47 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $12.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $51.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $51.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.89 billion to $54.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

NYSE:HCA traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,649. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after buying an additional 1,375,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,837,000 after buying an additional 2,902,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,247,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after buying an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

