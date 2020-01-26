Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.90. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

HSIC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.20. 1,310,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

