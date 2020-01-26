Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 206,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.73.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

