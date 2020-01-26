Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$4.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($2.80). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($7.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($19.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.00) to ($9.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($13.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.20) to ($6.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

