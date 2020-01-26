Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$4.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($2.80). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($7.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($19.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.00) to ($9.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($13.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.20) to ($6.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.