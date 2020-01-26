Zacks: Analysts Set $17.25 Price Target for OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.86. 15,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,367. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

