Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.22. Energizer posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 758,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. Energizer has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

