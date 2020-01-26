Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $15.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.24 million to $15.29 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $59.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.06 million, with estimates ranging from $62.98 million to $65.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 41,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.