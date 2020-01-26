Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Post $2.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Mallinckrodt posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $7.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

MNK traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $434.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 3,056,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,310,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,038,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 559,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

