Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 324,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,105. The company has a market cap of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.17%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

