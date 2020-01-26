Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

PM stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

