Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will announce sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $2.50 million. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 406,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,187. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,359,589 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

