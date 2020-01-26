Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Covia reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVIA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 214,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Covia has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Covia by 105.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Covia during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Covia during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covia during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covia by 552.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

