Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In other news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $202,622.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,036,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after acquiring an additional 133,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW opened at $147.49 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

