Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.66. ICU Medical posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $187.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,616. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $259.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.90.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

