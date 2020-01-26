Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $391.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.20 million to $399.72 million. J2 Global reported sales of $346.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

J2 Global stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

