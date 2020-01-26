Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $13.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $2,941,823. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.