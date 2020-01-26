Zacks: Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Enlivex Therapeutics an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,085. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.