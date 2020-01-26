Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of TAL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.70, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

