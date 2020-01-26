Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.42.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

