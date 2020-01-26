Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. Equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $103,223.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,920,268.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,024,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alector by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alector by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

