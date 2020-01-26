Zacks: Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Given $18.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

