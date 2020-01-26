Zacks: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 1,052,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $24,799,986.36.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

