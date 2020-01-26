Zebi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex and OKEx. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.46 or 0.03214774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liquid, Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.