Zeitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $223,170.00 and $1.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,939 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

