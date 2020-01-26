Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $189,519.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.03209417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00125115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

