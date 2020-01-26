Zero (ZER) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Zero has a total market cap of $619,884.00 and $816.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00120760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00117894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,989,217 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,827 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

