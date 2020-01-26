Zilla Reaches Market Cap of $381,698.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $381,698.00 and approximately $5,759.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

