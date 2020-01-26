Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $50.12 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $50.12 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, UEX, Radar Relay and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,146,025,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,854,558,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, DEx.top, Kucoin, FCoin, AirSwap, Zebpay, UEX, IDEX, DDEX, Coinhub, Hotbit, BitForex, Kyber Network, Binance, Korbit, Radar Relay, Bitbns, BitMart, WazirX, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Koinex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, Upbit, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

