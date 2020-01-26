Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $813.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $813.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.78 million to $820.70 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $365.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 280,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,336. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

