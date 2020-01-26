ZMINE Market Cap Hits $243,441.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market cap of $243,441.00 and $199.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00326913 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002189 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

