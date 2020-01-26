Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 700,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,752,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $136.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

