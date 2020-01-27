-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

ICD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 129,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,522. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.