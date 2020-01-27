$0.15 EPS Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Gladstone Land reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 151,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAND stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

