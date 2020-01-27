$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Del Taco Restaurants also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.17 million, a P/E ratio of 191.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

