$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.